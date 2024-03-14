Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida enjoyed some time out on a tropical island

If this is not convincing enough, what is? The rumoured couple Shudufhadzo Musida and Maps Maponyane had the internet talking because of their recent trips.

Shudufhadzo Musida and Maps Maponyane further fueled romance rumours. Image: @shudufhadzomusida, @mmaponyane

Shudu takes over Seychelles

Former Miss South Africa Shudufhadzo Musida enjoyed some time out on a tropical island. She shared some sizzling content from her trip donning stunning swimsuits and just looked drop-dead gorgeous.

In one post, she said, "Happiest close to the ocean." In another picture, she said, "I have to take my sun @imbeswim everywhere I go."

Shudu admitted that she is having the time of her life and does not want to leave.

Maps Maponyane also at the Sechelles

TV personality Maps Maponyane also shared pictures from his vacation at an island in Seychelles. Maps shared a selfie and captioned it:

"On a mission to get rid of these tired eyes and disconnect in the perfect place."

In another post, he said:

"Island Views. Found a few of the village ‘Zen Zones’ at the @clubmed Seychelles and haven’t wanted to be anywhere else."

Fans put two and two together and concluded that they went together, labelling it a baecacation. They also left subtle comments under each other's posts. In one post, Shudu said:

"You said up close and personal, Mr. Maponyane, enjoy!"

Maps also left comments under Shudu's post and in one, he left heart eyes emojis.

Maps Maponyane and Shudufhadzo attend the Durban July

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shudufhadzo Musida and Maps Maponyane were spotted looking cosy at the 2023 Durban July and on the flight back to Jozi.

It was said that they travelled together from the King Shaka Airport to OR Tambo International Airport and couldn't keep their affection hidden.

Maps is known to be unlucky in love, and he's usually involved with only the finest ladies in the entertainment industry.

