Multimedia personality Maps Maponyane is rumoured to have found a new love interest

Cosy sightings of beauty queen Shudufhadzo Musiḓa with the actor have been making the rounds

The two lovers have kept the possible flame under wraps as no word from either of them has been heard

A new romantic flame has been rumoured in celebville. And it's with one of Mzansi's 'IT' girls.

Former Miss SA Shudufadzo Musiḓa is rumoured to be dating Maps Maponyane. Images: @mmaponyane, @shudufhadzomusida, Stock/Getty Images

Maps Maponyane and South Africa's beauty

Top Billing presenter Maps Maponyane is rumoured to be dating former Miss SA, Shudufhadzo Musiḓa.

Sources close to ZiMoja told the publication that the pair were reportedly seen all cosy at the Hollywoodbets Durban July over the past weekend.

The source says the couple's affection for each other couldn't be hidden at the airport as they couldn't stop touching each other:

"They tried to act normal, but language was not allowing them. They kept on stroking each other's hands.

"Friends don't behave like that unless there is more."

The couple which travelled back to Durban together has rubbished the rumours.

Maponyane rolls with the industry's finest

Maps is known to date South Africa's entertainment industry's hottest girls. The Tell Me Sweet Something actor was linked with Nomzamo Mbatha.

The couple both starred in the production as the leading characters who fell in love, and they did the same in real life. The pair split after cheating rumours with a well-known singer by Maps surfaced.

Their breakup drew attention and they complained about it on Twitter:

Tweeps had a field day with the tweet:

@LindiswaNyembez reminded Maps:

"Maps once said: I found a diamond in the city of gold."

@bronmap teased:

"Oksalayo u have been demoted. Proverb took your position."

@Boohle_Mzizi mocked:

" Peyiye relationship, peyiye gone."

Boity and Maps' Dlozi approved engagement

In another entertainment report by Briefly News, Maps and rapper Boity Thulo broke the internet with a fake news hashtag trend.

The friends have always tried to put off relationship rumours created by fans who desperately wanted to see them as lovers. The #BoityEngagedByMaps trended number for a few days, leaving room for the duo to join the fun by flirting online.

