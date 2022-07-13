Nomzamo Mbatha has been a household name in the Mzansi film and television industry for a long time

The star has featured in soapies such as Isibaya and even some classic movies such as Tell Me Sweet Something and Coming 2 America

Nomzamo Mbatha is currently working on the highly anticipated Shaka Zulu-inspired series Shaka Ilembe which she will star as Shaka's mother, Queen Nandi

Nomzamo Mbatha is one of the most popular female stars of our generation. The star is considered the best actress Mzansi has ever produced.

Nomzamo Mbathahas starred in many local and international movies and series, such as Isibaya and All About Love. Image: @nomzamo_m

Source: Instagram

Mbatha has starred in a number of local and international productions. Briefly News takes a look at five of the most iconic roles Nomzamo Mbatha has been in.

Isibaya

Nomzamo Mbatha rose to prominence when she played the lead role of Thandeka Zungu in the top South African soapie Isibaya. She played the role for seven years, making her a household name.

According to City Press, Mbatha was killed off from the show because it had become difficult for her to shoot the show.

Coming 2 America

The talented actress made the country proud when she landed her breakout international role in Coming 2 America. Coming 2 America is a sequel to the 1988 romantic comedy Coming to 2 America featuring Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, and Teyana Taylor.

According to Okay Africa, Nomzamo starred as Mirembe, a royal groomer, and it is safe to say she killed the role.

Tell Me Sweet Something

The star also showcased her impressive acting skills in the 2015 South African romantic comedy, Tell Me Sweet Something. Nomzamo played the role of Moratiwa in the famous film.

She starred alongside local stars such as Maps Maponyane, Thomas Gumede, and the beautiful Thembi Seete.

All About Love

In 2017 Nomzamo Mbatha featured in the Netflix film All About Love as Vivian. The star-studded rom-com had stars such as Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh and South African stars Zenande Mfenyane and Katlego Dankie.

The Jakes are Missing

Nomzamo Mbatha also bagged a role in the Showmax movie The Jakes are Missing. The 2015 comedy directed by Figjam also features stars such as Pope Jerrod, Mpho Sebeng, and Yonda Thomas.

Source: Briefly News