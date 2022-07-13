Actress Kamogelo Molatlhoe has opened up about landing the lead role of Bettina in SABC 1's uBettina Wethu after spending some time not acting

The 27-year-old star shared that she actually manifested the role because she missed acting and being on set

Kamogelo, who made her TV debut in 2015, has appeared in The Wife, Rhythm City and Bona Retsang, among other shows

Kamogelo Molatlhoe has bagged a lead role in an SABC 1 series. The actress will play the lead character of Bettina in the second season of uBettina Wethu.

Actress Kamogelo Molatlhoe has bagged the lead role of Bettina in 'uBettina Wethu'. Image: @kamo_molatlhoe

The show is Mzansi's adaptation of Ugly Betty. Kamogelo replaces actress and TV presenter Farieda Metsileng, who left the leading role in 2021.

The 27-year-old shared that she actually manifested the role of Bettina. She said the role came at a time when she missed being on set and acting, adding that there weren't any TV gigs coming her way when she bagged this one.

Kamogelo Molatlhoe told SowetanLIVE that she was elated when the offer for the character came. The star has appeared in Rhythm City and The Wife and Bona Retsang. The Dobsonville-born actress made her TV debut back in 2015 on SABC 1's youth show, Living Purpose.

She has a bachelor's degree in art that she completed at the University of the Witwatersrand. She graduated with honours in 2017.

Lerato Makhetha and his real dad bag roles of father and son in Isibopho

In other TV news, Briefly News reported that actor Lerato Makhetha has penned a lengthy appreciation post after he bagged a role in Isibopho. The star is super excited because him and his father, seasoned thespian Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, will got to portray the characters of father and son in the drama series that premiered on Sunday, 10 July on Mzansi Wethu.

Taking to Instagram, Lerato shared a fire trailer of the show. It also stars former Generations actor Slindile Nodangala.

TshisaLIVE reports that in the heartfelt post, Lerato, who has also appeared in Isidingo, went into a step-by-step journey on how he and his father arrived at the current moment.

