Umhlobo Wenene radio station is mourning the death of a third employee in a month, with Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi passing away in a car accident

Simayi was returning from a colleague's funeral when the accident occurred, leaving three others injured

Social media users have expressed concern and some have recalled past instances of employee deaths at the station

One of South Africa's most popular radio stations in South Africa Umhlobo Wenene is mourning the death of a third employee in one month. This follows the untimely death of Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi.

Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi becomes the third Umhlobo Wenene employee to die this month.

Source: Twitter

Umhlobo Wenene loses another employee

A dark cloud is hanging over Umhlobo Wenene following the death of another presenter this month. According to ZiMoja, the popular station lost a third worker after Nomampondo Noluthando Simayi passed away in a car accident on her way from a colleague Sonwabo Yawa's funeral.

Per the statement, the station confirmed the death in a statement. The radio presenter and voice-over artist was in the car with three other employees Nokukhanya Kula, Mzwandile Nzenze and Toffee Zitshu who suffered injuries. Part of the statement read:

"Simayi's untimely passing occurred in a car tragic accident as she was returning from the funeral of the main story writer, Sonwabo Yawa, this past Saturday."

Fans react to the deaths at Umhlobo Wenene

Social media users reacted to the deaths at the station. Many were concerned, others even speculated that it had happened before.

@FikileMlisana said:

"When that station is already struggling to hold down best in the industry."

@GawdlyMzansiSA wrote:

"Does anyone remember how in the early 2000s Umhlobo Wenene employees were dying? Some were being murdered, others being sick. I'm not sure I was still a kid, but I remember we had Mhlobo Wenene calendars at home."

@SchoolsinNaija said:

"What's really happening?"

Phalaphala FM Sports Presenter Ramsie dies

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the South African media industry is reeling following the untimely death of Phalaphala FM presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, popularly known as Rampsie.

According to Zimoja, the national broadcaster, SABC issued a statement on social media confirming Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi's passing. The statement noted that the Zwa Mitambo presenter passed away after a short illness.

