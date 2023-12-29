Khosi Twala is leading the Most Fashionable Celeb category in the Briefly News Entertainment Awards

Khosi Twala thanked Briefly News and her fashion retail partners for creating her mesmerising outfits

She also credited her supporters for turning everything she touches into pure gold

Khosi Twala is the star Mzansi thinks she is. The Big Brother Titans winner is currently leading in the Briefly News Most Fashionable Celeb category.

Khosi Twala is dominating the Briefly Awards Most Fashionable Celeb category. Image: @khosi_twala

Khosi Twala dominates the Most Fashionable Celeb category

The Briefly News Entertainment Awards have received thousands of votes in the different categories. Social media users have been coming through for their favourite celebrities, and it's safe to say the results will shock the country.

The Most Fashionable Celebrity category is among the category with the toughest competition. The category comprises four top celebrities including the larger-than-life media personality Bonang Matheba, Grammy-nominated singer Musa Keya, legendary soccer star Teko Modise and the new kid on the block Khosi Twala.

The current statistics show that Khosi Twala is leading the race with over 5,000 votes followed by Bonang, Musa Keys and Teko Modise.

Speaking exclusively to Brefly News, the reality TV star said she is grateful for the nomination. also expressed gratitude to the fashion designers she has worked with. She said:

`'Thank you to Briefly News for the nomination, I am truly humbled at the recognition. A big thank you to my fashion retail partners who constantly show up and put their best foot forward, creating the mesmerising pieces that I’m consistently wearing, their ability to bring my vision to life is truly a blessing."

Khosi Twala grateful to her fans for their support

Khosi Twala is grateful to her legion of fans affectionately known as the Khosi Reigns for their unwavering support. She vowed to keep working hard and making her fans proud. She added:

"A major thanks to my Khosi Reigns supporters who never leave my side, there is no King Khosi without you all, I am truly blessed to have an army that turns everything I touch into pure gold. I will continue to give you a reason to be proud of me and I’d like to share this moment and nomination with you, this is for every like-trend and all forms of engagement."

Speaking about Khosi Twala's impressive lead and her future in the entertainment industry, Briefly News Entertainment HOD, Sibusisiwe Lwandle said:

"Khosi Twala has a very loyal and focused fan base who make sure that she wins in whatever she touches. That type of loyalty can’t be bought but comes from her fans genuinely loving her for who she is. It also helps that she’s always interactive and showing them love. I think this might result in more celebrities following this trend of being more interactive with fans."

