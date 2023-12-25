Makhadzi made headlines in 2023 by parting ways with her label Open Mic Productions

Makhadzi has an eventful 2023. The singer shocked Mzansi when she dropped the bombshell that she was parting ways with her label Open Mic Productions and made some serious allegations.

Makhadzi praised by President Ramaphosa

Makhadzi had the streets buzzing when she revealed that she was no longer signed under Open Mic Productions. The star noted that she was leaving the record label due to several reasons, including exploitation.

Starting her record label did not mean a major setback for the star. She continued to impress her fans with her music and energetic performances. One notable moment was when President Cyril Ramaphosa showered her with praise after performing at the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

Taking to her Instagram page at the time, Makhadzi shared the clip of the moment and expressed gratitude to her fans and followers. She wrote:

"Last night I cried so much guys I just want to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone who has shown me support all these years. Firstly God is the greatest, for all his grace. Then my day 1 fans who have been with me through the hard and the nice times ..thank you so much guys, I am here because of what you do for me. I also just want to thank myself for being me.

"For being strong and never giving up. Today I can shake hands with the President and he tells me straight in the face that I am a great performer. Thank you thank you thank you ... I am happy, now I can work on my album with energy."

Makhadzi bagged Best Female Artist award at the Metro FM Music Awards

The drama with her record label did not stop the Limpopo-born star from shining. Makhadzi also won the Best Female Artist award at the Metro FM Music Awards this year.

Makhadzi performed at the Sand Music Festival

Makhadzi's dominance has gone beyond the country's borders. The star has performed in several African and international countries including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi and the United Kingdom.

According to Malawi24.com, the star was announced as the guest artist for one of Malawi's biggest music festivals Sand Music Festival.

Makhadzi SARS debt gets dramatic reduction from R6M to R2M

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Makhadzi allegedly won a massive case to reduce her SARS bill. The Limpopo superstar is said to have been hounded by the tax man over her R6.6M debt, but after some magic from her tax consultants, they reduced it to R2.7M.

However, Khadzi reportedly failed to pay her consultants the R443K invoice.

Source: Briefly News