Controversial Leeroy Sidambe and Lebohang Keswa have made headlines once again

The two stars were dragged by many netizens on social media amid their love relationship scandals

This was after pictures of them both at the gym, working out were shared on social media

Leeroy Sidambe and Lebo Keswa are dragged on social media. Image: @leeroy_mab, @letoyamakhene

Social media has been buzzing as the relationship dirty secrets of Lebohang Keswa and Leeroy Sidambe continue to make headlines.

Lebo Keswa and Leeroy Sidambe trend on X

The two controversial stars, Leeroy Sidambe and Lebohang Keswa, became the talk of the town online recently as a Twitter (X) user shared screenshots of the two at the gym working out.

This followed after their relationship scandals with their famous estranged partners, Mihlali Ndamase and Letoya Makhene, flooded social media.

@esihle_ndima posted the screenshots on her page, where many netizens mocked them.

She captioned the pictures:

"He was the realest. She was the baddest."

See the post below:

Netizens drag Lebo and Leeroy

Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, dragging and mocking the controversial stars. See some of the reactions below:

@olwethu__king wrote:

"Nahhh, Leroy is worse."

@uindahoodnowbby tweeted:

"I hate Lebo's haircut so much, Oh my goodness."

@lumka_jwara said:

"F1 is my Inspo at the gym."

@Tekashi2 commented:

"Nah who did this? Letoya’s things and Charleston."

@I_AmPabi mentioned:

"Leroy wao hloka balance."

@ressi_xo reacted:

"His outfit shocks me everytime."

@YourBoy_KG tweeted:

"Trainers have blood on their hands for allowing their clients to post such clips."

@Tdker said:

"That’s enough internet for me today."

@pinkk_125 wrote:

"Yoh, I am finished."

Lebo Keswa drops bombshells about Letoya Makhene

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the fight between Lebo Keswa and actress Letoya Makhene has gotten to another level. The couple, who made headlines when they parted ways a few weeks ago, is back at it again.

Yho, it's about to be another week of the back and forth between Lebo Keswa and Letoya Makhene. The stars found themselves trending on social media after Lebo's posts about her ex-wife leaked.

