Lebo Keswa has made it known that she is attracted to Mihlali Ndamase and that she is her type

An X user compared the two ladies, pointing out their similarities because they both spoke badly about their exes

Netizens encouraged Lebo Keswa to pursue Mihlali Ndamase as they are a match made in heaven

Lebo Keswa has shifted her focus on Mihlali Ndamase after revealing that she has a crush on her.

Lebo Keswa seemingly hs a crush on Mihlali Ndamase. Image: @mihlalii_n/@_mashesha

Source: Instagram

'She is my type' - says Lebo

An X user, @Am_Blujay, compared the two ladies, saying they are in the same wave of being toxic.

This comes after Lebo Keswa exposed some of her ex-wife Letoya Makhene's deepest darkest secrets. In the same week, Mihlai Ndamase went on a rant about her ex-boyfriend, Leeroy Sidambe.

"Same level of toxicity," said the netizen.

In response, Lebo said she and Mihlali are a match made in heaven.

"Match made in heaven. Now that you know us so well how about you send me her number so that I can teach her how to be an after 9. Plus she’s my type."

Mzansi tells Lebo Keswa to go for it

SA laughed at Lebo Keswa while others encouraged her to pursue Mihlali Ndamase. People stated that Mihlali might leave Lebo in a worse state than Letoya did should she make a move on her.

@AfrikanLee asked:

"Can you handle a Xhosa woman Lebo? You will be gowishing even worse."

@Lebo_PulumoMr replied:

"I Love Xhosa women though they have that thing. Ba cuute."

@Reba_Molefe said:

"You want to try Mimi? Aowa you don't learn sesi Lebo yazi. You will leave 10x worse than Latoya."

@Mabev90 asked:

"Jolang, I want to see something."

@Yeezy_Dizzle laughed:

"Lebo, your audacity is on another level."

Lebo Keswa continues to drag Letoya Makhene

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lebo Keswa went on another interview to spill more tea about her ex-wife Letoya Makhene.

Keswa trended after she exposed her ex-wife Letoya's secrets. South African social netizens cracked jokes when the new video circulated, and they roasted Lebo.

