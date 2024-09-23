Dance film Step Up actor Channing Tatum recently made headlines on social media

A video of the US actor joining the Tshwala Bam dance challenge was posted on TikTok

Many netizens on social media applauded him as he nailed the dance challenge on the first try

Us Actor Channing Tatum joins the Tshwala Bam dance challenge. Image: Arnold Jerocki/Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Many international stars have joined the South African 'Tshwala Bam' dance challenge, and Mzansi netizens have approved them.

Step Up actor Channing Tatum nails Tshwala Bam dance challenge

Famous American actor Channing Tatum made headlines on social media after participating in the Tshwala Bam dance challenge.

Recently, a TikTok user @much posted a video of the Step Up actor nailing the Tshwala Bam dance challenge on the first try on his social media page.

The video was captioned:

"How well did @Channing Tatum do? [Video shot by: @isaacmik]"

Watch the clip below:

Netizens applaud Channing for nailing the dance challenge

Shortly after the clip of the actor was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section, applauding him for nailing the dance challenge. Here's what they had to say:

Alicia Echevarria reacted:

"Did we expect anything less from our Step Up KING? No."

Merlon commented:

"The brother is doing the luui loop."

chicaunika39 said:

"Of course he nailed it... It's channing freaking Tatum."

baby.wub wrote:

"The way he immediately started feeling the flow!"

julie.rsa2 responded:

"We got channing tatum to dance to amapiano before gta 6."

sakhile_kayla_mahlangu replied:

"Yazi I forgot that he can dance. I forgot that he was on Step Up."

browncoconutrice mentioned:

"I love how African music is finally being given the space it deserves."

cruellaincapetown reacted:

"He Rocked it! I love dancing to this song."

Source: Briefly News