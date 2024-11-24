Global site navigation

Kelly Khumalo Vents and Seemingly Responds to Tumisho Masha’s Senzo Meyiwa Murder Questions in Video
Kelly Khumalo Vents and Seemingly Responds to Tumisho Masha’s Senzo Meyiwa Murder Questions in Video

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Kelly Khumalo posted a video where she shared her thoughts regarding people who want others' lives to be ruined  
  • The controversial singer posted a video ranting that people always succeed despite anyone one else's wishes 
  • Many online users speculated that Kelly Khumalo's video was connected to recent comments that actor Tumisho Masha made about her 

Kelly Khumalo shared a video on social media offering general life advice. Many people thought the topic of the video was inspired by Tumisho Masha, who questioned why she wasn't cancelled over the Senzo Meyiwa murder mystery.

Kelly Khumalo seemingly responds to Tumisho Masha's Senzo Meyiwa murder speculation
Kelly Khumalo's video venting made many assume it was a response to Tumisho Masha’s Senzo Meyiwa murder questions about her. Image: @tumishomasha / @kellykhumaloza / Instagram / Gallo Images / Getty
The Afro-pop singer soon received fire from netizens who read more into her statements. Online users defended Tumisho, as many concluded Kelly Khumalo was targeting him. 

Kelly Khumalo makes video after Tumisho Masha's comments 

In a video reposted by @MDNnewss, Kelly Khumalo declared that the world does not stop simply because one person wills it so. She said despite how one may feel about another person, they can still find blessings and success. Kelly emphasised that no one person is the most important in life. Watch the video:

SA split between Tumisho Masha and Kelly Khumalo 

Online users were convinced Kelly was addressing Tumisho. Many focused on why Kelly was never cancelled over the Senzo Meyiwa saga while some defended her. Read comments below: 

@Bizlifestyle4 slammed Tumisho:

"But uyaphapha uTumisho wakhona, have they found her guilty in court? So someone must just be canceled because of rumors? Then everyone will be canceled."

@Ndivhuw76186561 commented:

“This one must not rejoice over other people's pain, Senzo's family is still waiting for justice for their son who was killed at her home. “

@Khaya_Malghas added:

“I love her so much. What an honest response.”

@gamerxreakon wrote:

“It's getting hectic here.”

@Tebogo16_09 remarked:

“She has no shame, she's proud of herself🤞”

Mzansi questions why Kelly Khumalo isn't arrested

Briefly News previously reported that South Africans are demanding to know why Kelly Khumalo hasn’t been arrested yet in connection with the murder of Senzo Meyiwa.

The former Bafana Bafana star was dating the singer and actress and was at her house when he was fatally shot.

While Khumalo was never arrested in connection with the murder, she has been linked with the accused in the matter.

