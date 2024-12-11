Cyan Boujee's throwback picture as a sweet young girl went viral after Musa Khawula shared it on social media

The image, showing her before fame and plastic surgery, sparked a mix of humorous and reflective reactions online

Fans questioned how the once-innocent girl became a controversial media personality, with some expressing concerns about societal influences on young women

Aww! Cyan Boujee's throwback picture has surfaced on social media. The snap shows the controversial media personality when she was an adorable young girl.

Cyan Boujee's sweet picture goes viral

Cyan Boujee's name popped up on social media once again after Musa Khawula shared her throwback picture.

The trending snap shows the media personality before her fame and plastic surgery. The caption read:

"A look at back at younger Cyan Boujee."

Fans respond to Cyan Boujee's picture

Social media users flooded the timeline with hilarious comments. Many wondered how the sweet young girl turned out to be a controversial media personality who is always trending for the wrong reasons.

@Scarnia_11 said:

"You would be surprised to find out she was still a bully at this age."

@Melusi_Mokone commented:

"Before the mind was influenced by BBLs and jolof 😭😭💔 Will she be ashamed if she sees this?"

@__T_touch wrote:

"Innocent and cute. Not anymore."

@Zayen30 added:

"Now she is looking like a BMX bicycle...Or a braai fork."

@justnyoo said:

"As a father of girls, we always worry how mine will end up."

@Nyathi_nsindane commented:

"These are moments when you have a daughter, and you reflect. looking at this pic, no one could think this angel was going to end up in this life style. no judgement but a reflection..."

