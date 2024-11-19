Cyan Boujee's cooking skills failed to impress fans when she showed off her egg-frying technique in a viral video

Social media users reacted with laughter, criticising her egg-chopping method and suggesting she needs cooking lessons

Many joked about her lack of culinary skills, with some even questioning her future marriage prospects

South Africans have conluded that Cyan boujee should join DJ Zinhle in her cooking classes because she doesn't know how how to cok. The controversial star stunned fans when she showed off her cooking skills.

Fans have reacted to Cyan Boujee's cooking skills. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's cooking skills fail to impress

Cyan Boujee recently showed fans that she knows how to put a good meal together. The media persoanlity who loves sharing details about her life with fans got the streets buzzing with her recent video.

The clip shared on X, formerly Twitter by a user with the handle @barrbirye shows the controversial DJ frying some eggs.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's video

Social media users gave Cyan Boujee the bombastic side-eye after the video went viral. Many said the star needed cooking lessons.

@AvheaniT said:

"She eats a lot yho, she knows she can just get liposuction."

@NubianSen commented:

"Girl is chopping the eggs 🤣"

@NubianSen added:

@Arnold_Von_Mash wrote:

"Chopped eggs?! I never thought I’d see the day."

@Kim_Laura1 added:

"Bathong what’s going on here?"

@Tshepo591694751 said:

"She’s definitely never getting married."

@camagundingaye added:

"Not her chopping like she's chopping cabbage or sumnn 😭"

@CoolyNicey commented:

"Why is she chopping fried eggs 😭😭😭 @Fikz_the_Cook why didn't you teach us you can chop fried eggs 🥺"

Source: Briefly News