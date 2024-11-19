Cyan Boujee’s Cooking Skills Under Scrutiny After Viral Video, Fans Ask: “Why Is She Chopping Eggs?”
- Cyan Boujee's cooking skills failed to impress fans when she showed off her egg-frying technique in a viral video
- Social media users reacted with laughter, criticising her egg-chopping method and suggesting she needs cooking lessons
- Many joked about her lack of culinary skills, with some even questioning her future marriage prospects
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Entertainment Award is back. Vote for the best entertainer in South Africa!
South Africans have conluded that Cyan boujee should join DJ Zinhle in her cooking classes because she doesn't know how how to cok. The controversial star stunned fans when she showed off her cooking skills.
Cyan Boujee's cooking skills fail to impress
Cyan Boujee recently showed fans that she knows how to put a good meal together. The media persoanlity who loves sharing details about her life with fans got the streets buzzing with her recent video.
The clip shared on X, formerly Twitter by a user with the handle @barrbirye shows the controversial DJ frying some eggs.
Nkosazana Daughter's zip breaks during her performance, fans react: "Her stylist should be arrested"
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Watch the video below:
Fans react to Cyan Boujee's video
Social media users gave Cyan Boujee the bombastic side-eye after the video went viral. Many said the star needed cooking lessons.
@AvheaniT said:
"She eats a lot yho, she knows she can just get liposuction."
@NubianSen commented:
"Girl is chopping the eggs 🤣"
@NubianSen added:
"Girl is chopping the eggs 🤣🤣🤣🤣"
@Arnold_Von_Mash wrote:
"Chopped eggs?! I never thought I’d see the day."
@Kim_Laura1 added:
"Bathong what’s going on here?"
@Tshepo591694751 said:
"She’s definitely never getting married."
@camagundingaye added:
"Not her chopping like she's chopping cabbage or sumnn 😭"
@CoolyNicey commented:
"Why is she chopping fried eggs 😭😭😭 @Fikz_the_Cook why didn't you teach us you can chop fried eggs 🥺"
Anele shows off her cooking skills with mouthwatering meal
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda is the master of all trades. The seasoned radio and television personality recently left her fans asking for cooking tips when she shared a picture of a lunch she prepared for her father.
Is there anything Anele Mdoda can't do? The star took to social media to share a picture of a yummy meal she prepared.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.