Seasoned radio and television presenter Anele Mdoda came to a fan's rescue after she was stuck on what to cook for her new man

The tweep took to the micro-blogging platform to ask for help on what meal to prepare for her boo and his friends

Mdoda responded with a quick and simple mouthwatering recipe, and her followers promised to try it

Anele Mdoda is the true definition of a sister's keeper. The renowned media personality helped a fan who was stuck.

Anele Mdoda shared cooking tips with a follower who didn't know what to cook for her man. Image: @zintathu.

The tweep took to her page to ask for help on what to cook for her new boyfriend and friends. She wrote:

"That moment in a new relationship when he asks you to cook for him and his friends. I’m nervous guys, help!!!"

Anele Mdoda shares cooking tips with a stranded follower

Anyone who knows Anele Mdoda knows she loves coming through for her fans and followers.

The mother of one came across the post and went straight into her recipe book and brought out one of the best. She also assured the follower that she would do great. She said:

"Grill veggies with lemon butter and black pepper. Don’t overcook them. Potato salad and throw in some bacon bits. Brown chicken in beef stock. Add onions and a curry paste then coconut milk at the end. You got this :)."

Anele Mdoda's fans want to try star's "fancy" recipe

Anele's followers jumped into her comments section to thank her for always coming through for them. Some revealed that they had saved the recipe and would try it later, although they didn't understand it.

@tazzwekwahungwe said:

"A perfect example of those who stay in successful relationships cope with pressure."

@dmusoliwa added:

"Don't think abo my friend sell all the things I you listed above, you got this?"

@Ayanda_mthatha noted:

"Let me screenshot coz I'm definitely gonna cook these."

Tito Mboweni cooks up "delicious mopane worms and spaghetti meal", leaves SA stressed: "I'm worried about you"

In more news, Briefly News reported that SA's former Finance Minister, Tito Mboweni, ushered in the new year with one of his queerest meals yet.

Taking to Twitter, the retired politician-turned-chef shared posts of his cooking progress as he prepared an unconventional meal of masonja (mopane worms) drowned in a tomato, garlic stew and some spaghetti.

Mopane worms are a staple source of protein and nutrients for many Southern African rural communities, a Limpopo delicacy. So, naturally, it was rather strange to see that Mboweni decided to pair it with some pasta, of all things. Talk about adding an Italian flair, LOL.

