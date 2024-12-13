The South African Durban-based music producer DJ Tira and his family spent quality time together

A video of the record label owner and his family dancing together was posted on social media

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of DJ Tira and his family

With the festive season here, many families come together to spend time with each other, create more memories, and bond.

Recently, South African music producer DJ Tira became one of the celebrities who decided to spend quality time with his family and create unforgettable memories.

On the news and gossip page, MDNews posted a video of Makoya Bearings and his family dancing together on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"DJ Tira dancing with his family."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to DJ Tira's clip with his family

Shortly after the video of DJ Tira and his family dancing together was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"My Goat Tira needs three kids to equalise to Black Coffee."

@Melo_Malebo wrote:

"The only celebrity who’s okay with everybody and is minding his own business."

@Blaq_Mannequin responded:

"This is lovely."

@chrismokami commented:

"You can tell that Tira did drink Makoya before this dance kere ereng energy mo ngwaneng."

@Sdima20 mentioned:

"I miss gugus's dancing back in the days. Both parents in this house bayayisusa. As for the kids judging from here kunzima."

@phillibecks questioned:

"All these kids are from that woman or he was married before?"

@Jabstar_86 said:

"Tira came with the Idea you can see how he's dancing."

Murdah Bongz shows love to family

n a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Murdah Bongz showing love to his family after spending quality time with DJ Zinhle and Kairo. The DJ and Zinhle wed in 2022 and have a daughter together, Asante, whom Bongz named his recent albums after.

The Mohegan Sun hitmaker recently celebrated his three SAMA nominations as a solo artist since leaving Black Motion, and his supporters applauded him.

