DJ Tira recently gushed over his family on Instagram, sharing heartfelt appreciation for his wife, Gugu Khathi and their three children

The internationally recognised DJ celebrated his birthday by expressing gratitude to his family for their support and announced his upcoming work in Malawi

Fans praised DJ Tira for his love and dedication to his family, particularly admiring his daughter Chichi

Award-winning musician and businessman DJ Tira recently gushed over his lovely family. The star, who recently celebrated his birthday, showed some love to his wife, Gugu, and their three children.

DJ Tira gushes over his wife and children

DJ Tira may be an internationally recognised star, but he is first a family man. The star inspired his fans and followers with a post about his family's role in his life.

Taking to his Instagram page, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker shared lovely pictures alongside his lovely wife, Gugu Khathi, and their three children. He thanked his family for always holding him down. The touching post's caption read:

"What will I be without my family ❤️. Thank you for holding me down. Back to work. Malawi tomorrow 🇲🇼 Sthandwa Sami music video drops tomorrow."

Fans can't get enough of DJ Tira's lovely family

Social media users praised the star for loving and appreciating his family. Many said they also wanted to follow in his footsteps. Others couldn't get enough of his daughter Chichi.

@neliswamz said:

"Surely Chichi got the 🦵 from Daddy ❤️🔥"

@abongilengwabe wrote:

"Chichi got legs 🦵 for days 🔥🔥"

@thenjie_maphiri added:

"Beautiful family Malume❤️❤️"

@ponchos_rsa noted:

"Si Jaiva siyi family ezase 🇿🇦 stay shining Nd blessed fam 😍"

@veliswah said:

"Usamkelo kanti, what time is he?..... beautiful family malume."

Gugu Khathi pens heartfelt messages to hubby DJ Tira on his birthday

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that one of Mzansi's power couples, DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi, has again made headlines on social media as the reality TV star celebrates her husband's special day.

DJ Tira and Gugu Khathi, the couple that always sticks together through thick and thin, have become the talk of the town recently. The former The Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member Gugu wished her husband a birthday and wrote a heartwarming message for him.

