DJ Tira Shows Off His Beautiful Family: “Thank You for Holding Me Down”
- DJ Tira recently gushed over his family on Instagram, sharing heartfelt appreciation for his wife, Gugu Khathi and their three children
- The internationally recognised DJ celebrated his birthday by expressing gratitude to his family for their support and announced his upcoming work in Malawi
- Fans praised DJ Tira for his love and dedication to his family, particularly admiring his daughter Chichi
Award-winning musician and businessman DJ Tira recently gushed over his lovely family. The star, who recently celebrated his birthday, showed some love to his wife, Gugu, and their three children.
DJ Tira gushes over his wife and children
DJ Tira may be an internationally recognised star, but he is first a family man. The star inspired his fans and followers with a post about his family's role in his life.
Taking to his Instagram page, the Thank You Mr DJ hitmaker shared lovely pictures alongside his lovely wife, Gugu Khathi, and their three children. He thanked his family for always holding him down. The touching post's caption read:
"What will I be without my family ❤️. Thank you for holding me down. Back to work. Malawi tomorrow 🇲🇼 Sthandwa Sami music video drops tomorrow."
Fans can't get enough of DJ Tira's lovely family
Social media users praised the star for loving and appreciating his family. Many said they also wanted to follow in his footsteps. Others couldn't get enough of his daughter Chichi.
@neliswamz said:
"Surely Chichi got the 🦵 from Daddy ❤️🔥"
@abongilengwabe wrote:
"Chichi got legs 🦵 for days 🔥🔥"
@thenjie_maphiri added:
"Beautiful family Malume❤️❤️"
@ponchos_rsa noted:
"Si Jaiva siyi family ezase 🇿🇦 stay shining Nd blessed fam 😍"
@veliswah said:
"Usamkelo kanti, what time is he?..... beautiful family malume."
