A gentleman did not let his birthday stop him from doing what he loves, entrepreneurship

The guy was captured in a video in the early hours, selling scones to his lovely customers in the streets

The online community reacted to the clip, with many wishing the man a happy birthday and stanning his hustle

A young man in Gauteng spent his birthday selling scones on the streets. Images: @musa_sono_/ TikTok, @musa_sono_/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A gentleman who is dedicated to his hustle spent his special day doing what he does best, selling scones on the streets.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @musa_sono_, he can be seen in the early hours selling scones on the road. Though it was his birthday, the gentleman did not let that get in the way of his hustle.

The gent evidently has customers who know and love him. At some point, a couple of his clients wished him a blessed day and gave him a present. The gentleman was visibly happy and thanked everyone who made his day special.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes love and support."

Man spends birthday hustling

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers wish the hustler a happy birthday

The video gained over 35k likes, with many online users wishing him a happy birthday and stanning his hustle.

@keQuintin_Adroit was touched:

"The lady who gave u a red wrapped prezzie ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️touched nje."

@LethuM said:

"I see you every day. You are a happy soul, keep it up☺️."

@Glamgran expressed:

"I'm not going anywhere, SA is the most beautiful country with good people."

@Mfuuh06 celebrated:

"Happiest of birthday my twin 🌸😍💐enjoy n many blessings 🙌 may your business grow 🙏🏼."

@Chan encouraged:

"May God bless you abundantly King 🙏🏽 keep shining 🥹."

@phoiza said:

"God bless you and see many blessed years ❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Briefly News