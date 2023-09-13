A gent hustling on the streets of Jozi has earned netizens' respect and honour for his cheerful attitude towards his work

The man also shared how his grind resulted in a few people getting permanent jobs over the years since he started the business

South Africans rushed to the comment section to share stories of how his humble soul touched them

A man selling scones on the Randburg streets and helping the unemployed was given flowers for his hustle.

The man also explained that his grind assisted young people who needed jobs, and his street selling got some unemployed people permanent work in the city. Netizens waxed lyrically about the gent and how he has a heart of gold.

Man's scones business creates employment

@mrceophotography shared the video on his TikTok account. The video shows the Tiktokker emphatically greeting the gent, Wezi. They talk about how people on TikTok want to show him love and support him for selling scones on the road. He reveals that they are always on Malibongwe Drive.

He then says that he helps guys from the townships who are unemployed. He shared that he has helped seven unemployed people get permanent work over two years by selling on the streets with him. He also asked Mzansi to help him with equipment so that he could help them. He also thanked Mzansi for the love.

Watch the video here:

South Africans are familiar with the hustler

Netizens in the comment sections spoke well about their experiences with him and were impressed by his English.

Lethukuthula said:

“Wezi is such a happy person. I wish we could learn a thing or two from him.”

Joythabi wrote:

“Wezi, you’re trending in Canada too.”

Mosa Rampele supported him a lot.

“I passed there today and bought everything he had. That guy has the purest heart, man.”

Khayelitsha Chauke worked with him.

“Smartest and most humble guy. Worked with him for two years before going to school.”

Ms _Harmony was satisfied.

“When social media is used for the right reasons. Much love and appreciation.”

Thato Maja also knows him.

“I saw him start that business when it was just him, but now he has a few guys working with him. He’s a legend.”

Felicia prayed for him.

“God, please protect the kings trying to make a difference.”

