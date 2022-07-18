With unemployment on the increase and the cost of living always rising, sometimes it’s necessary to hustle to make ends meet

One Botswana woman is taking the fate of her employment into her own hands by selling scones on the side of the road to make money

Commenting on a post shared on Facebook, online peeps expressed how impressed they were with the creative babe

It’s no secret that unemployment is a massive problem in South Africa and various parts of the world.

But one Botswana hun isn’t allowing herself to be disheartened by increasing unemployment rates and has created a lucrative side-hustle of her own.

Amantle Sanka sells yummy scones to make ends meet. Image: Amantle Sanka/Facebook.

Amantle Sanka, who is from Gaborone, sells scones on the side of the road every morning to make ends meet, working hard for her cash with a huge smile on her face. How inspiring!

Commenting on a post shared by Briefly News, that honoured the determined young woman, online peeps noted that they were in awe of the lovely lady’s creative hustle.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Edith Powell said:

“Wonderful. May she do well with her business. Where there is a will, there is a way.”

Ntsoaki Tshandu added

“You go, girl. The sky is the limit, viva mbokodo, you'll go far. Soldier on.”

Meshack Maduna reacted:

“Let us give praise to those who do their best to make an honest living.”

Drieka Blignault wrote:

“Where there is a will, there is a way. Blessings will come your way. Keep up the good work.”

