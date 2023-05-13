A young woman who resides in the Eastern Cape province is working hard to put food on the table

The innovative lady sells scones and posted about her business venture on social media

Many people left the young sis messages of encouragement and seemed impressed with her willingness to work hard at her trade

A young lady from the Eastern Cape is doing the most to ensure she has a great future, selling yummy scones and muffins.

Anelisa Urndipar Blacky Juta (Zucipher) works hard selling scones. Image: Anelisa Urndipar Blacky Juta (Zucipher).

Source: Facebook

The hard-working sis posted about her business venture on social media and left many people impressed.

Facebook user, Anelisa Urndipar Blacky Juta (Zucipher), captioned her post:

“I sell freshly baked scones and muffins. Kindly support me.”

The innovative mom inspired many

The creative mother wowed many people with her innovation and willingness to grind hard for her child.

Here are some top reactions:

Sisipho Fihla wrote:

“A hot hustler.”

Ma Che Nge Chule shared:

“A clean businesswoman.”

Khayalihle Diya commented:

“If hustlers are this beautiful then I'm definitely in.”

Lwando Deny Thee Sun asked:

“How much is a bucket?”

Syalo Dzanibe said:

“Kwezo muffins.”

The dedicated sis is a true inspiration to all young women, and proof that women can do it all, despite the obstacles they face.

