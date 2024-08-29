Menzi Ngubane’s Widow Sikelelwa Remembers Him on His Heavenly Birthday: “Heaven Needed an Angel”
- Menzi Ngubane's widow, Sikelelwa, recently paid tribute to her late hubby on his heavenly birthday
- The famous actor died from a stroke in 2021, and his wife posted a heartfelt message mourning his loss
- Mzansi gathered to pay their respects to Menzi, who touched many hearts with his charismatic on-screen characters
On what would have been his birthday, Menzi Ngubane's widow posted a tribute letter in honour of her late hubby.
Menzi Ngubane's wife celebrates his birthday
Three years since Menzi Ngubane lost his life after suffering a stroke, his loss continues to weigh heavy on his loved ones who are still picking up the pieces.
The late actor's wife, Sikelelwa, who is one of the cast members of Widows Unveiled, penned a touching tribute to her hubby on his heavenly birthday on 28 August.
Taking to her Instagram page, which is adorned with tributes to the former Generations star, Sikelelwa wrote a letter mourning Menzi's loss, saying she wishes she had more time with him:
"I just wish I could rewind the clock or make it turn real slow, so that I could hug you one more time before you go."
Mzansi pays tribute to Menzi Ngubane
South Africans are still shattered by Menzi's passing, and paid tribute to him on his heavenly birthday:
lerato.maphatsoe said:
"Happy heavenly birthday to him, mntase. He is watching over you and your babies. The legend."
thobejanethembi wrote:
"Happy heavenly birthday to this legend, he is missed."
haremakale comforted Sikelelwa:
"Strength to you, Mme. Indeed, all you have is memories to cherish.'
katlegodankeofficial posted:
"Oh, Ngubs, happy heavenly birthday to you. Still miss you lots."
thulaneowen_official praised Menzi:
"Heavenly happy birthday to the greatest actor of all time."
modiegimoalusi commented:
"Our legend. Never forgotten, my brother."
