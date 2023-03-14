Late Isibaya actor Menzi Ngubane's family, friends and fans remembered the legendary actor two years after his passing

The multi-award-winning thespian died at his home on March 13, 2021, after suffering a stroke at the age of 56

Mzansi TV viewers shared that the late star, who also appeared in Generations, will remain their favourite Mzansi actor forever

Legendary actor Menzi Ngubane was celebrated two years after his death. The Menzi Ngubane Foundation paid tribute to the late actor.

His family and friends remembered Menzi Ngubane two years after his death. Image: @menzingubanesa

Source: Instagram

Menzi Ngubane dies after suffering from a stroke

The former Isibaya star died on March 13, 2021. Menzi Ngubane succumbed to a stroke at the age of 56. His foundation took to his official Instagram page to pay tribute to the seasoned actor.

TshisaLIVE reports that the Menzi Ngubane Foundation penned a heartfelt post on Menzi's death anniversary. They said he ran his race and finished his purpose, adding that his spirit lives on. Somahashi appeared in countless TV shows, including Generations, Isibaya and Gaz' Lami, among many others.

Menzi Ngubane's fans remember him

The late star's fans took to his foundation's comment section and shared that Menzi will always remain their favourite actor.

millicentfumene wrote:

"One of the passings that never feels real. Thank God we got the chance to admire your work. Qhubeka uphumle legend."

dragon_nxumalo said:

"I am still heartbroken about this legend."

katleho.mphuthi commented:

"My family and I were big fans of Menzi Ngubane so much that we thought he was coming to The Queen. We were devastated over the passing of this Icon #ripmenzingubane."

andazazuka wrote:

"I like the fact you people let his page stay active and let the fans appreciate him and his works, God bless everyone here. Cheers."

royal.nkazie added:

"He'll always remain one of my all-time favourite actors. He was one of a kind. Miss him. Somahhashi."

Menzi Ngubane's wife still struggling with his death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Menzi Ngubane passed away two years ago, but the veteran actor's wife still struggles to come to terms with his death. The late Isibaya actor succumbed to a stroke on March 13, 2021.

Sikelelwa Ngubane shared that she had been receiving counselling to deal with grief and loss, adding that she's still struggling to do this life without her hubby.

Opening up about her grief, Sikelelwa said this year is hitting her hard because she was busy with his unveiling and filming his doccie last year.

Source: Briefly News