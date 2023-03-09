Menzi Ngubane's wife Sikelelwa Ngubane has opened up about how she's still struggling to come to terms with his death

The seasoned actor succumbed to a stroke in March 2021 but his wife shared that she's struggling to move on without her partner by her side

Sikelewa shared that she was busy with his unveiling and filming the late Generations actor's doccie in 2022 and this year is different because she's not keeping herself busy

Menzi Ngubane passed away two years ago but the veteran actor's wife is still struggling to come to terms with his death. The late Isibaya actor succumbed to a stroke on 13 March 2021.

Menzi Ngubane's wife receives counseling to cope with grief

ZAlebs reports that Sikelelwa Ngubane shared that she had been receiving counseling to deal with grief and her loss, adding that she's still struggling to do this life thing without her hubby.

Opening up about her grief, Sikelelwa said this year is hitting her hard because last year she was busy with his unveiling and filming his doccie.

Sikelelwa says she thought she had dealt with Menzi Ngubane's passing

She said she only realised this year that her hubby is gone. Sikelelwa mourned Menzi Ngubane for the whole year and thought she had dealt with his passing. She told Zimoja Lezinto that she thought she was okay but she realised that she was not okay after removing her mourning clothes and organising his unveiling.

Menzi Ngubane appeared on countless TV shows including Generations, Gaz' Lami, and Isibaya.

