Enhle Mbali defended herself against trolls who brought up her relationship with married man Justice Huni in an unrelated Instagram post

After seeing pictures of Enhle having fun with an air balloon, netizens claimed she was with Justice on the trip

The former Rockville actress felt offended by the comments and hit back by claiming the trolls would never kill her confidence

Enhle Mbali is sick and tired of her name being dragged through the mud just because she's trying to live her life. She put the trolls, who felt entitled to have an opinion about her isthembu drama, in their place.

Enhle Mbali put trolls who mocked her relationship with married man Justice Huni in their place. Image: @enhlembali

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reported that Enhle shocked Mzansi when her isthembu plans with married man Justice Huni were exposed. This was after her marriage to Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee went downhill.

Despite Mzansi people being against her union with Justice, Enhle has been adamant that she's not changing her mind about being his second wife.

Enhle Mbali hits back at trolls shaming her for dating a married man

Enhle dropped three snaps posing next to an air balloon. In the comments, Instagram user @zenny_cake assumed Mbali was with her married lover Justice Huni. However, Mbali, who has been social media user's punching bag lately, refused to let the troll get away with her "rude" comment. She replied:

"@zenny_cake shame nana, you feel better? Your pull her down syndrome won’t work on me, not because of anything special, but because God!! So go live your miserable life and try find Him. Then there will be no need to make the next person feel inferior. You will be full from the inside out."

@_hoppie also trolled Enhle by poking fun at the leaked audio, where she was heard saying she uses protection with Justice and has condoms in all facets of her world. Mbali responded to the comment by saying:

"Shame, poor you."

Other Mzansi people show support for Enhle Mbali after she was dragged for dating married man Justice Huni

@nomsa.mthethwa said:

"You're living and no one can stop you."

@t.dot84 shared:

"It's good to see you so adventurous. One thing I enjoy is seeing a lady enjoying her environment. South Africans can be bitter sometimes."

@terrence_mzizi posted:

"You are beautiful ❤️"

@nompumelelomabanga replied:

"So deserving."

@pumzab2gmail.com5 commented;

"My favourite, umuhle."

@mhlantlaf added:

"Personified beauty❤️"

Enhle Mbali's leaked audio confirming polygamy has SA withdrawing support for Black Coffee abuse allegations

In related news, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali was embroiled in controversy after a leaked audio confirming her affair with married man Justice Huni-Bango, went viral.

In the recorded call shared by @Mathaba2022 on Twitter, Mbali's voice could be heard telling Justice's wife, Valentino, that she is willing to be the second wife.

As more questions about the polygamy arrangement were raised by Valentino, Mbali asserted that she did her research and is waiting for the Huni-Bango family to make the final decision.

