Dr Malinga and his wife, Boitumelo Malinga, welcomed a baby girl named Talent Malinga

The Petronella hitmaker shared joyful pictures of his daughter on Facebook, expressing gratitude for their sixth child

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages for Dr Malinga and his expanding family

Popular South African musician Dr Malinga has just welcomed a new addition to his family. The star shared cute pictures of his daughter on social media.

Dr Malinga and his wife have welcomed another baby. Image: @MDNNewss and @drmalinga

Source: UGC

Dr Malinga announces birth of his daughter

Congratulations are in order for Dr Malinga and his wife, Boitumelo Malinga, who recently welcomed a baby girl. The star, who made headlines when SARS repossessed his assets, said the new baby's name is Talent Malinga.

Taking to his Facebook page, the Petronella hitmaker shared pictures of his baby and expressed his joy. Dr Malinga, real name Goodwill Malinga and his wife welcomed a set of twins a few years ago. He wrote:

"God blessed us with a baby Girl ❤️🙏 Baby Number 6 ❤️❤️"

In another post, Dr Malinga announced that his daughter's name is Talent Malinga.

Fans congratulate Dr Malinga

Social media users flooded the star's timeline with congratulatory messages. Many were happy that the hitmaker was extending his family.

@Matlakala Katane said:

"Congratulations to the new member of the family🎉🎉🎊"

@Botshelo Moate wrote:

"Congratulations 🎉👏 to malingas family 🙏"

@Dowelani Dowination Mulaudzi added:

"Congratulations 👏 to malingas family"

@Mojankgonono Jankgo said:

"Congratulations 🥳🥳🥳👏🥳👏 Doctor malinga happy for u brother."

@Simon Tlhatlha noted:

"Congratulations Malinga family. Welcome Talent."

@Boikie Danke said:

"Congratulations to you and your family mate."

@Matseleng Mawasha added:

"Congratulations 🎊 👏 💐 🥳 ✨️ 🎊 Mr and Mrs Lingas on your bundle of joy 😊"

Rapper Anele Zondo lives it up in cool hospital video after giving birth

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that our girl, Anele Zondo, was living it up the other day and stuffing her face with some delicious sushi after giving birth to her mini-me, I love to see it!

Anele Zondo didn't let anything stop her from having her favourite snack after giving birth when she ditched the bland hospital food for two sushi trays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News