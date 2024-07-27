A young gentleman made one of the best decisions in his life by cancelling his qualification

The guy said he chose his mental health, however, he is pursuing something he loves doing

The online community reacted to his post, with many showering him with words of kindness

A gent chose his mental health over a qualification. Images: @itsgbosshoney

Source: Instagram

A young man shared on social media that he had taken the decision to cancel his qualification.

In a TikTok picture post by Sbongakonke Mkhwanazi (@itsgbosshoney), the young man shared a screenshot, canceling a qualification. It is not clear what qualification or the university he was cancelling it from. However, the young lad seemed not to regret his decision.

In fact, he said it was one of the best things he has ever done. In the comment section, he cited mental health as one of the reasons he cancelled the qualification.

Young gent cancels qualification

See the TikTok picture post below:

A young man chose his mental health and cancelled his qualification. Images: @itsgbosshoney

Source: TikTok

Netizens support the man's decision

The post gained over 120k views, with many online users showering him with positive messages and sharing their similar experiences.

@🥹🫠 shared:

"Mental health comes first !❤️I also did the same thing without even telling parents kodwa I've been happy since I left that place 😂 ❤️."

@TallGuy..Rozii ♾️ commented:

"I can relate to your situation 😭💔 I also did the same thing 😭."

@Zitha Mngwengwe said:

"Congratulations ! I’m so proud of you stranger ❤️Mental health comes first !!!!"

@Kefentse_Dee wrote:

"It's okay, stranger. 🫂"

@Tshegofatso Ndlovu expressed:

"😭😭I understand shem."

@Nandi.🤍 wrote:

"I totally understand!😭"

@naomii commented:

"So proud of you , always put your mental health first 🤍."

@Princess of Faith 👸 said:

"Bo my mental health comes first, you guys don't know the struggle neh....so u guys still have time to cancel ur qualifications n go back after sometime ?🥺 hw do y'all do it..."

