Minnie Dlamini shared a picture on X, formerly Twitter, showing her toned body in a black and white outfit, causing a buzz in South Africa

The Honeymoon actress received praise from fans, with comments highlighting her beauty and stunning appearance

Despite previous online trolling about her looking old, Minnie Dlamini continues to captivate with her photos

Minnie Dlamini knows how to get the streets buzzing. The media personality, who has been setting timelines on fire with her hot pictures, shared another snap that left Mzansi at a loss for words.

Minnie Dlamini flaunted her body in a recent picture. Image: Oupa Bopape and Steven Ferdman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Minnie Dlamini's latest picture gets SA talking

Minnie Dlamini wants the world to know that she is still one of the hottest female celebrities in SA. The larger-than-life star has previously been trolled online by bullies saying she now looks old.

A picture of The Honeymoon actress was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by the entertainment page MDN News. In the picture, Minnie showed her toned body and hot legs in a stunning black and white outfit. The post's caption read:

"Minnie Dlamini..🔥🔥❤"

Minnie Dlamini's picture leaves SA drooling

We have to give it to Minnie Dlamini for consistently delivering with her pictures. Fans admitted that the radio and television presenter is still the girl she thinks she is.

@LiftTheHorn said:

"This city life is expensive, seems everyone is moving back to the caves."

@naledii_mm wrote:

"She’ll always be gorgeous 🥹"

@MakhubuSimanga commented:

"This 1 is getting cuter by the day."

@Justice76845564 added:

"Cute & living her best life. Love it for her 💕"

@AfroNeneBae said:

"She looks really good."

@LovethL45957 said:

"She looks gorgeous 😍😍"

@afrofinest254 commented:

"She's perfect."

