Former Idols SA judge Thembi Seete amazed netizens when she posted a selfie appearing much younger

The media personality is said to have timeless beauty as she often looks way younger than her age

However, some people are accusing her of over-editing her pictures too much, and they are not impressed

Thembi Seete's new picture has sparked mixed reactions online. The star posted a new selfie, and she appeared much younger.

Thembi Seete looked younger in her new selfies.

Source: Getty Images

Thembi Seete stuns in new selfie

Thembi Seete, a former Idols SA judge, took fans aback when she posted a selfie wearing a wavy shoulder weave. With her soft glam look and denim outfit, she appeared much younger.

She shared the selfie on Instagram, and she received lots of praise. Resharing the picture on X (Twitter), @MDNnewss gushed over her, and netizens joined in.

Mzansi reacts to Thembi's photo

The media personality has ageless beauty as she often looks way younger than her age in her numerous photos.

Reacting to the photo, people lauded her beauty. However, some people are accusing her of over-editing her pictures, and they are not impressed by this.

@bad_option88 added:

"Only Musa will help us with the right picture of Thembi because this one is not make sure."

@DlaminiDukani shared:

"Beautiful though the make-up has renewed her."

@juicystory_xciv said:

"She doesn't wanna age. She is so beautiful."

@laconco gushed:

"Thembi now looks like she is younger. Wow!"

@manqobamtungwa asked:

"Please share the recipe for not ageing, please we need it."

@siyasanga papu shared:

"Thembi Seete ke liWete…. When you know you know."

@kele_pitso shared:

"My girl's favorite human. You are gorgeous."

@Pizzledawg said:

"She looks like she's 20-something here. Straight fires."

