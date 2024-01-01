Actress Thembi Seete is one gorgeous woman, and her pictures are always proof of that

The former Idols SA judge recently shared some selfies that had people drooling and gushing over her

Many gush over her despite allegations that she heavily edits her pictures

Thembi Seete shared a gorgeous selfie that had people drooling. Image: @thembiseete

One of Mzansi's most gorgeous faces on our TV screens, Thembi Seete, has done it again. The actress recently shook the internet when she shared a selfie, which showed off her beauty.

Thembi's selfie shakes the internet

The former Idols SA judge recently shared some car selfies that had people gushing over her. She looked elegant in her neat hair, shades, red lipstick, gold earrings and white vest with polka dots blouse.

Thembi had faced allegations that she heavily edits her pictures or uses too much makeup. This was proved by an unedited picture of her, which made rounds online. Despite that, her face card never declined.

The picture was recently shared by @MDNnewss on X:

SA gushes over Thembi Seete

Under the picture, many people could not help but gush over the former dancer and singer.

@Mbongeni_Kupiso:

"I used to have a crush on her."

@Sbibos:

"All I see is that scene."

@IamSizweking:

"My crush."

@Chauke05:

"She's cute."

@MauriceSekgog20:

"She's beautiful guys."

Thembi gets people worked up over Adulting raunchy scene

Thembi Seete got cast on Showmax's Adulting Season 2. She plays the role of a sugar mama who has had two raunchy scenes so far.

Many had anticipated her debut as Saucy Portia, but viewers were in disbelief when the Gomora actress did the deed with her co-star. The controversial parody account @AdvoBarryRoux shared the picture with the caption of the post read:

"How did they convince Thembi Seete to do this? When I saw the first shot, I was praying it’s not her."

Thembi takes over Dubai

In a previous report from Briefly News, Idols SA judge Thembi Seete posted some mesmerising pictures from her vacation to Dubai.

The singer and Gomora actress left her followers in awe over her gorgeous snaps. Thembi Seete took to the Sahara Desert and also enjoyed the sea breeze on a yacht with her friends.

