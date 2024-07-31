Chidimma Vanessa Adetsina is one of the top contenders for the Miss South Africa 2024 crown next month

The 23-year-old has been trending for weeks due to the legitimacy of her South African roots

Netizens have showered praises on the model in the comment section of one of the her pictures on Instagram

Netball star Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has been under criticism for weeks due to her nationality after being announced as one of the top contenders for Miss South Africa 2024.

Several netizens question her Mzansi identity because her father is Nigerian, and her mother has a mix of South African and Mozambican roots.

Despite being legally cleared to contest in the pageant, she has continually been called out on social media.

Netizens hail netball star Chidimma Adetshina

Amid the Miss South Africa controversy, Adetshina, a model and a Bachelor of Law student at Varsity College, doubled as a netball player.

According to the Nation, Chidimma, in a recent interview with South African magazine Sowetan SMag, confirmed that her mum was born and raised in South Africa, and she still visits her family as they still live in Soweto.

"My dad is a proud Nigerian, and my mother was born and raised in Mzansi and has roots in Mozambique," she confirmed.

"My mum's family still lives in Soweto, and I visit them occasionally."

One of the pictures she shared on her Instagram page while playing Netball generated praise from fans in the comment section.

Here are the reactions from fans:

intra.verse wrote:

"A superstar 😩🔥🔥"

minentle_mayekisa reacted:

"Champion 👏🙌❤️🔥"

phila_bianca commented:

"Proud of you babes"

ntulis shared:

"A star ⭐️"

chykeafrica said:

"Keep shining 🔥🔥"

osv__tz:

"Great!! 👏"

Pearl Thusi defends Miss SA Finalist Adetshina

Briefly News earlier reported on Media Personality Pearl Thusi sharing her thoughts on the viral Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina conversation ahead of the Miss South Africa 2024.

The issue has caused a buzz on social media, with some even starting a petition to remove the Netball star from the competition.

Pearl Thusi slammed South Africans and people in general for their double standards.

