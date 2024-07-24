South African rapper Anele Zondo recently shared some great news about herself on social media

The rapper announced on her Instagram page the arrival of her baby girl to the world

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with complimentary messages

Anele Zondo recently gave birth to her child. Image: @anele_zondo

Source: Instagram

The multi-talented media personality Anele "Ney The Bae" Zondo shared the exciting news with her fans and followers.

Anele Zondo gives birth to her baby girl

The talented actress, who was recently in the news for allegedly parting ways with businessman Lebo Gunguluza has made headlines on social media.

The star explained why she and Nadia Nakai's Thick Slim music video wasn't released and finally announced on her Instagram page earlier that she had given birth to her baby girl.

She wrote:

"I can’t believe I can say, God bestowed upon me the blessing to birth a whole human, World meet Princess Moä."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Anele Zondo

Shortly after the star announced the arrival of her baby girl, many of her fans and followers flooded her comment section with complimentary messages. See some of the questions below:

refilwemodiselle commented:

"Congrats sweets. We thank God for you & baby’s safety throughout the labour & birthing. God is good. May He continue to cover y’all with love, protection & grace."

murdahbongz said:

"Congratulations."

nadianakai responded:

"Awwwww! Congrats sis!"

simzngema replied:

"Congratulations mummy."

nandi_madida mentioned:

"God is good, congrats."

boity shared:

"Congratulations mommy."

djtshegu said:

"Blessing only! Ohhh aw bandla. Congratulations!"

yoliswa_poqani commented:

"Our baby is here."

