Rapper Anele Zondo recently opened up about her music video with Nadia Nakai for their song Thick Slim

The star explained during a sitdown interview on SlikourOnLife podcast that their music video wasn't released because of the death of AKA

The rapper told Briefly News that she and Nadia haven't discussed if they should release the music video now but said if they do, they'll let everyone know

Anele Zondo explained why her music video with Nadia Nakai wasn't dropped.

South African actress and rapper Anele Zondo, also known as Ney The Bae, has finally addressed why the Thick Slim music video was not released.

Anele says the Thick Slim music video was put on hold following AKA's death

The talented actress, who was recently in the news for allegedly parting ways with businessman Lebo Gunguluza has explained her and Nadia Nakai's reason for not releasing their Thick Slim music video.

According to Hip Hop Magazine, Ney The Bae, during her sitdown interview on SlikourOnLife podcast, shared that the reason they had to put the release of their music video on hold was because it was when the slain rapper AKA was murdered.

She said that the video had visuals of guns, and out of respect for the Mzansi hip hop community, they realised that if they were to drop such visuals, it would potentially trigger painful memories of what happened to the Supa Mega.

She said:

"We actually shot the video a few months later. We shot the “Thick Slim” video and it never got out. We shot it in January and then the unfortunate passing of Kiernan happened then we had to put it on ice because there were scenes that had guns in the music video.

"Nadia was like no babe you can drop it but I can’t promote it. Then I had to think about this thing I was like yoh, I’m gonna drop it and then she’s not gonna feel okay about it and then I’m also not gonna feel okay."

Speaking to Briefly News, Anele said that she and Nadia haven't discussed if they should release the music video now but said if they do, they'll let everyone know:

"We haven’t discussed it yet. I think we have kind of moved on from the song. I still believe in the song, if it happens our fans and the media will be first to know."

