The former Real Housewives Of Johannesburg (RHOJ) Brinnette Seopela said that she is done with reality TV

The reality TV star said that she has learned the hard way about these shows and it is too toxic

The star also revealed that she is working on something but that she will be behind the scenes

The former Real Housewives Of Johannesburg Brinnette Seopela had much to say about reality TV.

Brinnette Seopela quits reality TV, saying it is too toxic

The South African TV personality Brinnette Seopela, who has been at loggerheads with her former cast member Christall, has disclosed that she is done with reality TV as it is not good for her mental well-being.

According to ZiMoja, the former reality TV star said that she had learned the hard way about being on-screen, but she also mentioned that it was too toxic for her.

She said:

"Reality TV is something that I will never do again. I learnt the hard way. TV is toxic and unfortunately, I am old for that."

Seopela added that she is working on something; however, she will be more behind the scenes:

"There is something I am part of and my involvement is behind the scenes. I will reveal that soon."

The star, who has been called a "serial bride" multiple times by netizens, also confirmed that she is engaged to someone from a royal family in North West.

She mentioned:

" am not rushing into anything, so we do not have a wedding date yet. We are happy and want to enjoy each other before walking down the aisle and we are also solid because I have cut down on friends. Many people don't have access to my life."

