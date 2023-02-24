Talented US rapper Quavo has reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song titled Greatness following Takeoff's death

Quavo and Takeoff dropped the group's latest album without Offset and they were also rolling without Offset when Takeoff was shot dead

Hip-hop heads took to social media and shared mixed reactions to Quavo's revelation with some saying Takeoff was the glue between Offset and Quavo

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Quavo reportedly revealed the end of Migos in his new song, Greatness. The rapper apparently raps about the end of the hip-hop group in his latest drop.

Quavo announced the end of Migos in his new song, 'Greatness'. Image: @quavohuncho, @migos

Source: Instagram

Daily Loud, a popular hip-hop blog, shared that Quavo is now rolling solo following the death of Takeoff. Takeoff was with Quavo when he was shot dead a while back. The two had dropped the group's latest album without the third member, Offset.

Taking to Twitter, Daily Loud posted a pic of all three original members of Migos - Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff. The blog captioned its post:

"Quavo says there will be no more Migos in his new song 'Greatness'."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Hip-hop heads react to Quavo's revelation

Rap fans from across the world shared mixed views on Daily Loud's comment section. Some said the death of Takeoff marked the end of the hip-hop group while some claimed Quavo is the "problem".

@NcubeThielen said:

"Quavo has a problem."

@youngtotem wrote:

"Spotify doesn't even say Take-offs name in songs on the latest album. just says Quavo for Hotel Lobby. Sad."

@DMonsterUMade commented:

"Losing someone that close is a wound that never heals completely. Even if/when it heals, it leaves a permanent scar that will always remind you of the loss every now and then."

@HenryDanzel said:

"Takeoff was the glue between Offset and Quavo and now that he ain't here...but I still believe Offset got more sauce and talent than Quavo."

@tbenson0717 wrote:

"I can’t believe we really witnessed the end of the Migos."

@DrDanieThompso5 added:

"Offset has a family to take care of so he can no longer roll with Quavo as a team, and without Takeoff, there's truly no Migos anymore. life is different for them now."

AKA's posthumous album Mass Country drops

In other music news, Briefly News reported that AKA's posthumous album dropped on Friday, 24 February. The slain rapper's fans, popularly known as the Megacy, went wild over the project.

Supa Mega had finished working on the album when he was shot dead in Durban on 10 February. The assassinated hip-hop artist featured rappers such as Blxckie, Emtee, and his girlfriend Nadia Nakai on the album.

The hashtag #MassCountry topped the trends list on Twitter. AKA's excited fans shared his lyrics and their favourite tracks on the project. Many said Mass County deserved the album of the year title.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News