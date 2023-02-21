Mowalola returned to the London Fashion Week calendar to debut a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection

The London-based fashion designer presented a collection of bootleg creations that pay tribute to New York City

However, not many fashion lovers on social media were impressed with the low-hanging pants seen on the runway

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A video from Mowalola's showcase at the London Fashion Week sparked mixed reactions on social media.

The London-based fashion designer returned to the LFW and showcased a New York-inspired Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Some models on the runway showcasing Mowalola's collection. Credit: @declanchan

Source: UGC

According to Hypebeast, Mowalola drew inspiration from an apocalyptic universe, envisioning a wardrobe for the end of life on Earth while taking its audience to the future through technically-enhanced graphics that speak to the current AI generation.

In the video, models can be seen on the runway in ensembles with unofficial New York Yankee symbols hanging close to the ground and adorned with ill-fitting denim missing its upper half.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In an interview with fashion consultant @declanchan, Mowalola said the concept concerns the 'dark web and our society on the brink of collapse'.

Check out the video below:

Viewers react to Mowalola's latest collection at LFW

4mbergee:

"I'm not even religious but this is def an end of times sign lol."

chen_y9723:

"When you are on your toilet but the delivery guy rings your door bell."

neverlie100:

"Out here embarrassing these people but they gotta make a living smh."

anima.vlf:

"The meme about the pants being too low became reality but too early."

wavyscrapbook.jpg:

"See. People have been doing this since the 90s. Nobody is paying y’all $2500 for it though."

chelsdunstan:

"They're so just doing this to spark conversation."

ronnellperlongo:

"Not worthy of a response."

leefollentine:

"Well this is stupid."

winnerjay_:

"Nah only una go craze oh which kind nonsense be this nah."

Brand uses diverse models on runway, netizens react: "They forgot that modeling is a profession"

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that while many people are here for inclusivity in the fashion space, Sinéad O'Dwyer's recent fashion show left some people unimpressed.

The video opens up with a pregnant woman strutting down the runway showing off her baby bump.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng