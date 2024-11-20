Cyan Boujee's alleged new boyfriend was uncovered and is said to be a married man

The gentleman reportedly gave Cyan R70K and was also linked to another local influencer

This comes after she admitted to knowing her worth and only entertaining men with money

Cyan Boujee apparently got herself a rich new boyfriend. Images: cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Cyan Boujee bagged herself a new man, and our girl is raking in some big bucks!

Who is Cyan Boujee's rumoured new boyfriend?

Cyan Boujee is said to have gotten herself a new man after recently accusing her boyfriend of abuse, and Musa Khawula apparently has the tea on who her new bae allegedly is.

The controversial blogger claims that Cyan is involved with a Zimbabwean gentleman named Marcus, who recently spoiled her with R70K.

Not only that, but apparently Marcus, a married man, previously dated Sithelo Shozi, and is now Sesi Cyan's blesser.

Musa shared a photo of Marcus in a now-deleted Twitter (X) post:

Musa Khawula revealed Cyan Boujee's alleged new man. Image: Musa_Khawula

Source: Twitter

Cyan Boujee gets real about her income

News of her new man comes on the heels of Cyan revelations about where she gets her money.

The controversial YouTuber admitted in an old video that she only entertains men with money, and thus knows her worth, all while dragging other women who often accuse her of "selling" and being a gold digger:

"They [other women] make a noise because they can't get to that level to demand certain things from men. I come as I am, I am the table, and you're gonna give me what I want. If you don't, then the door is open."

Cyan Boujee shows off her workout routine

In more Cyan Boujee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the YouTuber's intense workout routine.

While some peeps admired Cyan's physique and dedication to staying fit, others continued to criticise her cosmetic surgeries, with many claiming that Sesi Cyan was going to lie to her followers about how she got her body:

Keneiwe15 said:

"Next thing she is going to start selling her own waist-snatching belt and tea, which helped her lose weight."

