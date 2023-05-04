Social media is awash with heartwarming birthday tributes for Andile Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi's daughter Flo's third birthday

Flo's grandmother Shauwn Mkhize, Andile and Tamia Mpisane and Sithelo Shozi all posted sweet messages

Doting parents Andile and Sithelo shared similar pictures showing baby Flo's beautiful Baby Shark-themed cake

The Mpisanes are celebrating baby Flo's birthday. The family headed to the streets to shower the three-year-old with heartwarming birthday messages.

Sithelo Shozi, MaMkhize, Tamia and Andile Mpisane celebrated Flo's birthday. Image: @andilempisane10 and @sithelo

Source: Instagram

MaMkhize celebrates granddaughter Flo's birthday

Anyone who has followed MaMkhize long enough knows how much she loves her family. The flamboyant businesswoman did not miss celebrating her grandbaby's special day.

Taking to her Instagram page, Shauwn posted adorable pictures of baby Flo and wrote:

"I’ve been truly blessed with a sweet, caring and kind granddaughter. She truly is the of my life. We are bonded by her infectious smile and boundless energy!

"May the Lord protect you, may you learn new things every day and may your life be filled with love, happiness, and success."

Andile Mpisane celebrates daughter Flo's third birthday with sweet post

Doting dad Andile Mpisane also celebrated his baby's trip around the sun on Instagram. Although he also switched his comments off like MaMkhize, Andile said he loves Flo dearly.

"Happy birthday FLO, you’re such a sweet adorable little girl and I can’t believe you’re already 3 years old. I hope you had a wonderful birthday, daddy loves you❤️."

Tamia Mpisane posts adorable birthday message for "big sister" Flo

According to TimesLIVE, baby Flo's birthday was a family affair as the Mpisanes celebrated the sweet girl. Tamia Mpisane also joined the celebrations and wished Flo a happy birthday on her page.

She said baby Flo is the sweetest sister to her 11-month old daughter Miaandy.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest and most loving big sister. Your beautiful smile lights up the entire room. We love you baby girl. "

Sithelo Shozi marks daughter Flo's birthday on Instagram

Baby Flo is already a fashionista like her mother Sithelo Shozi, grandmother and father. The adorable tot looked stylish in a Chanel pinafore dress, Dior sneakers, and Yves-Saint Laurent socks in pictures posted by Sithelo Shozi.

According to The South African, the Durban-based DJ celebrated her baby girl with a cute Baby Shark-themed caked. She wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays to a piece of my heart, my baby Flo. mommy loves you today, tomorrow and forever."

