5 South African Celebrities Who Ventured Into Podcasting in 2024, From Lebo Keswa to Unathi Nkayi
- The podcasting space has seen tremendous growth over the years as many people look to share their stories
- The South African broadcasting industry was no different as stars like Lebo Keswa and Unathi Nkayi launched their own shows
- We took a look at the five Mzansi celebrities who ventured into podcasting in 2024
The year 2024 saw a rise in celeb podcasts, and we did a rundown of the shows that were launched since the year took off.
1. Lebo Keswa
Coming from a very public breakup, Lebo Keswa vented on several interviews and social media platforms about her toxic relationship with Letoya Makhene, before moving on to a new medium.
She launched the My Journey podcast to share her story and gave others with similar experiences a safe space to share their own.
2. Unathi Nkayi
Speaking of "a safe space," Unathi Nkayi's podcast was launched to give guests a platform to vent and talk about issues close to their hearts.
The former Kaya FM presenter welcomed her son and nephews as the first guests to speak about their journeys into manhood and experiences at "the mountain."
3. Warras and DJ pH
Media personalities, Warrick "Warras The Shady Lurker" Stock and Phind'Gcobe "DJ pH" Madubela decided to join forces and launch The Shady PHodcast.
The channel was created to chat about current affairs, pop culture, and everything in between, giving the hosts and listeners a platform to share their unfiltered thoughts about the world around them.
4. Relebogile Mabotja
Unpacked with Relebogile Mabotja has officially transcended into the podcasting space after dominating YouTube over the years.
The talented Relebogile invites guests from different walks of life to share their often grim stories, unpacking social issues that are not usually told in mainstream media.
