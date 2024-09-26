Unathi Nkayi Set to Launch ‘A Safe Space With Unathi’ Podcast, Mzansi Reacts: “We Cannot Wait”
- Unathi Nkayi says she is ready to launch a podcast called A.S.S With Unathi (A Safe Space with Unathi)
- The singer hinted that she wants to give guests a safe space to talk about their experiences, and her first will be her son
- Mzansi is looking forward to Unathi's podcast and anticipates that it will be informative and thought-provoking
Mzansi might welcome another podcast to the broadcasting space after Unathi Nkayi announced her new show.
Unathi Nkayi announces podcast
Coming from a stellar interview on Podcast and Chill, Unathi Nkayi says she's ready to launch her own titled A.S.S With Unathi (A Safe Space with Unathi).
The former Idols SA judge shared the news on her Instagram page, saying her son and her nephews agreed to come to her show to talk about their experience at initiation school and their journey to manhood.
Her son, Sinako, came back from initiation school in 2023 and, on Heritage Day 2024, shared a throwback photo with his mom and is ready to speak about his experience:
"My son posting this made me very emotional. He and my nephews have agreed to come onto my podcast to talk about it coz wow - yes! Podcast coming soon - A.S.S. With Unathi - A Safe Space with Unathi."
Mzansi reacts to Unathi Nkayi's announcement
Netizens can't wait to hear what Unathi's podcast will bring, while others were in stitches at the title:
ncebakazi_falani was excited:
"Oh, man, a podcast? Our minds will be nourished. I can't wait!"
asiphe.nombewu said:
"I will eat all of that up! I’ve literally loved you all my life."
izipho_dw was in stitches:
"'A.S.S' - I totally didn’t see that one coming! Can’t wait, though!"
mrs_makhubs wrote:
"It's no doubt gonna be a fun podcast, that's for sure."
naledi_hlebo posted:
"We absolutely cannot wait for the podcast; you are an incredible broadcaster."
