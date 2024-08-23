Unathi Nkayi is excited to be featured in a Mzansi Magic documentary series titled Her Story: Legacy Unveiled

Nkayi expressed gratitude for this and also mentioned that she is celebrating 21 years in the music industry

In the series, Unathi joins stars like Simphiwe Dana, Zolani Mahola, and Zamajobe Sithole, and it will premiere on Sunday

Media darling Unathi Nkayi has been doing her thing for the past two decades. In celebration of this milestone, the star is featured among three other ladies for an insightful documentary series on Mzansi Magic.

Unathi Nkayi is excited to be featured in a documentary called 'Her Story: Legacy Unveiled'.

Unathi Nkayi on Mzansi Magic documentary

On social media recently, Unathi Nkayi expressed excitement to be part of a documentary called Her Story: Legacy Unveiled. In the series, Unathi shares the spotlight with three other musical stars such as Simphiwe Dana, Zolani Mahola, and Zamajobe Sithole.

"I am honoured and truly humbled to be featured in this wonderful documentary series. It features the four of us celebrating over TWO DECADES in music. As I celebrate my 21 years in song this year, I thank God and my ancestors for this gift they have given me," Unathi said.

She proceeded to thank the people involved in the making of this series.

"To @wifeandhubbysa @letitiamasina @fortunemasina, I love you SO MUCH. Thank you for ALWAYS telling our stories."

Unathi speaks on education in the trailer

In the trailer she shared, Unathi Nkayi discussed how she managed to escape poverty, saying education was the key.

"Education is the only thing that pulled us out of poverty," Unathi said.

The series premiered on Sunday, 18 August, with the next episode playing this week on 25 August.

Watch the short trailer below:

