Unathi Nkayi, known for her pride in Xhosa heritage, continues to impress with her frequent appearances in MaXhosa outfits, sparking admiration on social media

Her latest MaXhosa attire garnered mixed reactions, with many suggesting she should be MaXhosa's official ambassador due to her consistent support and stylish choices

Social media users debated whether Unathi receives the clothing for free or purchases them, noting her long-standing association with the brand

Unathi Nkayi is proud of her Xhosa roots. The media personality recently impressed social media users when she stepped out rocking another MaXhosa outfit.

Unathi Nkayi impressed fans with her MaXhosa outfit. Image: @unathi.co

Unathi rocks MaXhosa in latest picture

Unathi Nkayi is among the many celebrities who love rocking local designer brands. The former Idols SA judge wears MaXhosa every chance she gets, and fans love that about her. MaXhosa has grown to become an international brand that people like former US First Lady Michelle Obama have endorsed.

A picture of the radio and TV personality wearing MaXhosa was recently shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by entertainment blogger Musa Khawula.

Take a look at the stunning picture below:

"Unathi Nkayi x Maxhosa Africa."

Mzansi can't get enough of Unathi's MaXhosa look

Social media users shared mixed reactions media personality's stylish outfit. Many said Unathi Nkayi deserves to be MaXhosa's brand ambassador.

@nolomoifa said:

"I'm convinced Unathi is the only customer for this brand...‍♂️"

@bad_option88 commented:

"She's been wearing maxhosa only lately, is she getting them for free or she's got the bag."

@LuckyKunene2024 added:

"This lady is always in amaxhosa. Is she their model/influencer or she buys?"

@ongathembeki said:

"She was the first person I ever saw in MaXhosa"

Lamiez Holworthy shares pictures looking stylish with son Leano in MaXhosa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Lamiez Holworthy seems to be enjoying her motherhood journey. The star welcomed her son with her husband, Khuli Chana, earlier this year.

We can all agree that motherhood looks good on Lamiez Holworthy. The new mom has been sharing content about her baby boy, Leano Zion, from cute matching outfits to just random snaps, much to the delight of her social media followers.

