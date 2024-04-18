Laduma Ngxokolo's MaXhosa line is gaining international recognition, with former US First Lady Michelle Obama recently photographed wearing one of his dresses

Ngxokolo expressed his gratitude on social media, sharing Mrs Obama's picture and thanking his followers for their support

Fans and followers praised Ngxokolo for his success, with many celebrating his talent and the quality of his designs

South African designer Laduma Ngxokolo could not keep calm after a picture of former US First Lady Michelle Obama rocking one of his dresses went viral. The star shared Mrs Obama's picture on his page.

MaXhosa founder Laduma Ngxokolo shared a picture of former US First Lady Michelle Obama wearing his design. Image: @laduma and Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Source: UGC

MaXhosa founder on Michelle Obama rocking his dress

Laduma Ngxokolo's designs are going international and we love it for him. The MaXhosa line has been taking over the local and international fashion spaces, flying the country's flag high. Stars who have stepped out rocking stunning MaXhosa designs include Unathi Nkayi, Lamiez Holworthy and her husband Khuli Chana, Nomzamo Mbatha and Mihlali Ndamase.

Taking to his social media page recently the founder of MaXhosa shared a picture of Michelle Obama rocking one of his designs and expressed his gratitude. He said he never thought the dress would go that far. The post's caption read:

"This dress is from our @MaXhosaAfrica ‘ALKEBULAN’ SS23 collection, never thought it would go this far "

Mzansi proud of MaXhosa's success

Social media users shared heartwarming responses to Laduma's post. Many hailed him for embracing his gift and going beyond expectations.

@_KaraboMasemola said:

"Quality products will always surpass expectations when it comes to projections. This is a gorgeous garment, and I love your work @LadumaNgxokolo ! "

@Richardmantu commented:

"Like the name of the book “The Light we carry” great job @MaXhosaAfrica continue to be the light."

@SadaSayifumana wrote:

"You're a definition of "amaphupho ayafezeka" Ntinga Ntaka "

