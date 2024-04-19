Lady Zamar's recent saucy pictures caused a stir on social media, with fans joking about forgiving her for the Sjava scandal

The colourful outfits she wore in the photos caught fans' attention, sparking reactions and discussions about moving on from the controversy

Despite the mixed responses, many fans expressed love for Lady Zamar and her music

Lady Zamar's pictures recently turned heads on social media. Fans shared reactions to the now-viral post, others even joked about finally forgiving her for her Sjava scandal.

Lady Zamar's new pictures got fans talking. Image: @lady_zamar

Source: Instagram

Lady Zamar's saucy pictures get fans talking

Lady Zamar is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The star who has been "blacklisted" following her controversial case against fellow singer Sjava set timelines on fire with her pictures.

The two pics shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter by a user with the handle @DMN4ever showed the stunner rocking two colourful outfits that caught fans' attention. The post's caption read:

"I think we should forgive her now."

Fans react to Lady Zamar's post

Social media users shared hilarious responses to the post. Some agreed that it's about time to move on from the Sjava scandal, love the stunner, and embrace her music. Others said it will take time to go back to normal.

@KhotsoNqokwane said:

"Stop thinking Chief. U might hurt yourself oqabanga ama "

@BafanaSurprise commented:

"Yes, enough time has passed . She deserves to be forgiven."

@thatom_thatom added:

"As long as she forgave herself."

@ChrisEcxel102 wrote:

"Maybe in the near future."

@RefilweSeboko noted:

"I love her so much but ase ke mo kwatele."

