South African gospel singer Hlengiwe Mhlaba recently wore a MaXhosa dress that cost R28 000

The Sweet Jesus hitmaker's lush outfit went viral on Twitter, with many people saying they were unimpressed by how she wore it

Some Mzansi peeps defended Hlengiwe, saying she deserves to spoil herself because she works hard

Gospel star Hlengiwe Mhlaba has many people side-eyeing her stylist after she failed to impress them when she wore a MaXhosa dress worth R28 000.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba rocked a MaXhosa dress that cost R28 000. Image: @psalmisthubert and @mhlabahlengs

Source: Instagram

The MaXhosa fashion brand is South Africa's Gucci. Many celebrities, including John Kani, have worn it to international film premieres. According to The Citizen, the fashion brand's unique print has been allegedly copied by high fashion brands such as Italy's Etro.

Seeing Hlengiwe wearing a Maxhosa gown that cost an arm and a leg was no surprise, as she is one of the leading Mzansi gospel stars. The Esphambanweni hitmaker has been in the music industry for over a decade and has sold numerous albums, earning her awards such as the Crown Gospel Awards.

Despite all that honour, Mhlaba was not immune to netizens' harsh criticism when she wore the designer gown.

Hlengiwe Mhlaba dragged after rocking MaXhosa dress

On Twitter, @_LeratoMabuza shared the price of Hlengiwe's dress. The snaps had several people rushing to the comments.

Mzansi split after Hlengiwe wore MaXhosa dress

Some people trolled Hlengiwe's style and even went as far as body-shaming her, but other netizens quickly reprimanded them.

@Lethu_Jali said:

"I don't care about the price. I just want to speak to her dresser, sixoxe nje kancane."

@intombikaNtombi shared:

"The comments under this tweet are disgusting."

@stankworldwide posted:

"What Hlengiwe can and can’t wear is none of your business, nor how much it costs. She can afford it. Let us stop chasing clout with stupidity. Have you ever published the prices of your clothes?"

@Lloyd_Hlophe replied:

"Imagine wearing a dress so expensive, and you still look like you are wearing iphinifa."

@lesh_nodded commented:

"That dull dress is too expensive."

@MhlongoZola wrote:

"But why Hlengiwe. She put a scarf on top. The dress is beautiful, but on her, it's a hot mess."

@IamAnAfricann added:

"She will be asking for contributions in a few years."

