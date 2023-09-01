DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently gave Mzansi baby fever when she shared adorable pictures of her son Leano Zion

The star, who has been sharing her motherhood journey on her social media platforms, looked stylish in a MaXhosa gown

Fans and followers couldn't get enough of baby Leano Zion, many said he is one of the cutest celebrity babies in Mzansi

DJ Lamiez Holworthy seems to be enjoying her motherhood journey. The star welcomed her son with her husband Khuli Chana earlier this year.

Lamiez Howorthy and her son Leano Zion looked stylish in new pictures. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Lamiez Holworthy and son look stylish in MaXhosa

We can all agree that motherhood looks good on Lamiez Holworthy. The new mom has been sharing content about her baby boy Leano Zion, from cute matching outfits to just random snaps, much to the delight of her social media followers.

The star recently took to her Instagram timeline and shared a cute picture with her adorable son. The mom-and-son duo looked stylish in local designer label MaXhosa.

She also gave a shoutout to the founder of MaXhosa Africa Laduma Ngxokolo for the cute baby blanket. She wrote:

"Beautiful baby blankets? My obsession. Thank you uncle @laduma for Leano's @maxhosa banky."

Lamiez Holworthy's cute picture warms hearts

Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana's baby Leano Zion always gets Mzansi thinking about having kids every time his pictures are shared on the timeline.

Lamiez's sweet post received heartwarming comments from peeps who couldn't get enough of the cute mom and son duo.

@Wendy_ntinezo wrote:

"This is the cutest baby tjo bathong. I'd kiss him the whole day."

@Mmasetshaba_d_moabelo said:

"You've got the cutest baby"

@Sweetz290 added:

"Matching hair with mummy"

@Oli6022 noted:

"He's so cute."

@Ga.exclusive.events commented:

"Ncoooooohhhh. So cute."

@Black_amamba said:

"Yohhh look at this beautiful baby."

@Lebo.huma added:

"Baby boy is beautiful."

@9932jennifer said:

"Ncooooh such a pretty baby."

