Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Pallance Dladla are the stars of a Netflix drama series

The South African actors were cast for the series titled Blood Legacy , premiering in September 2024

The highly anticipated series reportedly has 20 episodes, and it will be available for streaming next month

'Blood Legacy' will premier in September on Netflix. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African stars Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Pallance Dladla will be starring alongside one another in a highly anticipated Netflix drama series.

Enhle and Pallance land epic roles in Netflix drama

Fashion designer and actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa was cast alongside actor Pallance Dladla for an epic Netflix drama series called Blood Legacy.

Other cast members in the series include veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube, Wiseman Zitha, Treasure Nkosi, Unathi Mkhize, Tarina Patel, Dineo Rasedile and Dawn Thandeka King.

Connie Chiume stars in Netflix series

The late Connie Chiume is also one of the lead actresses in the series. This will be the star's last stint as an actress, and she stars as a matriarch of a family seeking to gain control of a successful company.

The plot of the series is about the murder of the CEO of Spear Industries, who was found dead on a sugarcane field. The remaining family members battle it out to take a seat in the business.

Blood Legacy will premiere in September 2024 on the streaming platform and will be 20 episodes long.

@TVblogByMlu shared this on X:

Netizens are excited for this:

@BoostingCable exclaimed:

"Love it for Enhle!"

@Lady_Crunk said:

"I'm glad Pallance is still working. I only ever watched that first season of SA casting its next star, and he really ran with that opportunity."

@KhayaJames mentioned:

"Jama(Lawyer) and Betty(NPA's top prosecutor), I thoroughly loved them on Good Men!"

@khanyisile_____ stated:

"I have MISSED Ms Mlothshwa so much. I can't wait to see how she bodies this role; as for Pallance, I know I won't be disappointed."

