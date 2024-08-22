South African media personality Enhle Mbali Mlothswa is the host of an exciting pyjama event

The Positive Parenting Podcast announced the mother-and-daughter pyjama night to end Women's Month

The award-winning actress will host the event, which will be attended by actress Zikhona Sodlaka, Tumi Masemola and many others

Some famous South African actresses will join Enhle Mbali Mlothswa for an epic event bidding farewell to Women's Month.

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa will be attending the mother and daughter pyjama night. Image: @ehlembali

Source: Instagram

Fashionista Enhle Mbali to host pyjama night

On Instagram, the Positive Parenting Podcast announced that they will be organising the mother and daughter pyjama night event, which will feature an exciting lineup of guest speakers.

The podcast will bid adieu to Women's Month at the Biblo's Cafe in Katlehong on 30 August 2024. The dress code is sleepwear that will be worn on the red carpet. Ticket prices range from R350 to R650.

There is also an exciting segment where women will dance in their heels, so they are reminded to bring their favourite pair of heels.

The host is none other than Enhle Mbali Mlothshwa.

Which stars will attend the pyjama event?

Some of the stars who will attend the event include award-winning actress and former The Wife star Zikhona Sodlaka, former Ses' Top La actress Tumi Masemola, and many others, such as Bongi Mlotshwa, Lorraine Moropa, and Black Diamond.

Tumi shared with TshisaLIVE that this event will seek to celebrate women and help them have better relationships with their daughters.

"It’s a star-studded evening where we aim to uplift and inspire women to love themselves, their children and the community at large."

Enhle Mbali shares pink dress at Basadi In Music Awards was dedicated to Connie Chiume

In a previous report from Briefly News, Media personality Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa revealed the inspiration behind the dress she wore at the Basadi In Music Awards, which was an ode to Connie Chiume.

On Instagram, the actress said the dress she wore was initially for the late Connie Chiume. Enhle Mbali then decided to honour the late Black Panther actress by wearing the stunning dress.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News