The South African controversial Lebohang Keswa recently called for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa

This was after she revealed that her ex-wife Letoya Makhene allegedly slept with a Nigerian man whilst they were married

Many netizens flooded the comment section as they found Keswa's call hilarious just because Letoya played her

Lebohang Keswa sure knows how to start drama on social media. Recently, the controversial podcaster made demands online regarding the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Lebo calls for Ramaphosa's resignation

The breakup between her and South African actress and sangoma Letoya Makhene took a great toll on Lebohang Keswa, as she made a hilarious demand regarding Ramaphosa.

On her Twitter (X) page, Keswa called for the South African President to resign from his position merely because she once alleged that Makhene cheated on her and also slept with a Nigerian man whilst they were still married.

She wrote:

"I want to do a video saying; Ramaphosa must gooooo, Ramaphosa must gooooo, Ramaphosa must gooooooo. Does he even understand the pain and hurt of go jelwa ke le Nigerian."

Netizens react to Lebo Keswa's demand

Many netizens found Lebo's demand very hilarious as they flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@svukeve said:

"Now I know who can run Mzansi better."

@MakiMarish responded:

"Lebo you should have accepted Polygamy and you would have been fine."

@CarteRen_bw commented:

"Ahh Lebo, so wena the hurt is for go jelwa!"

@Bro_mandla replied:

"Lebza, you just made my day. This is funny but a serious matter at the same time. We have high levels of criminality, unemployment etc."

@T_Daniel__ commented:

"This we support. Please do it."

@destinyzee mentioned:

"Ausi Lebo when is the shutdown? I’d support."

Letoya Makhene returns to music after her marriage woes

Briefly News previously reported that famous actress and singer Letoya Makhene has announced her return to music after taking a long break. The star, who charted social media trends after her wife filed for divorce, said more details would be revealed soon.

Actress Letoya Makhene is back in her creative mode, and fans are here for it. The famous actress recently announced that she is reviving her music career.

