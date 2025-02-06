A Tshwane University of Technology student took to TikTok to show the views from her accommodation

The student lived in Soshanguve and used the "It's Giving Zimbabwe" audio to help describe what the place looked like

A few social media users found the clip hilarious and added laughter in the post's comment section

A TUT student showed what it looked like living in Soshanguve. Images: @xolly227

Source: TikTok

While pursuing a tertiary education is valuable, a student's living conditions are just as important.

One student shared the view of her accommodation in Soshanguve, only for it to be met with laughter.

Accommodating the views

A TikTok user named Xolly, who attends Tshwane University of Technology, shared that she was living in Soshanguve. However, it seems the area and scenery didn't make much of a positive impact on the young lady.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

As a way to describe the place, she used the TikTok audio saying, "It's giving Zimbabwe," which, according to social media users, refers to whether a certain standard was met.

Watch the TikTok video below:

More about Tshwane University of Technology

TUT is located in Pretoria and is said to be a merger of three technikons - Technikon Northern Gauteng, Technikon North-West and Technikon Pretoria.

The tertiary institution's Vice-Chancellor is Professor Tinyiko Samuel Maluleke, who received his PhD from the University of South Africa in 1993.

Professor Tinyiko Samuel Maluleke became TUT's Vice-Chancellor in 2022. Image: @CyrilRamaphosa

Source: Twitter

Accommodation views humour SA

Many internet users, who pointed out the student was staying in Block L, could not help but laugh at what they had seen on their For You Pages and filled the comment section with laughter.

@nozipho_mashapa chuckled and told the online community:

"Our Soshanguve. We had fun during our time there."

@thizana_ntsako jokingly said to the student:

"Come to Kwasa on a Friday and Saturday evening. You’ll see New York."

@boitumelom01 shared the struggles in the comments:

"The heat after coming back from campus. You are so tired and hungry, and you didn’t even understand anything in class."

@paradolistedxtrapgod added with a smirking emoji:

"Welcome to the hood."

@allblackblackkat said in the comment section:

"You chose the wrong block."

@admire_mlambya tried defending the area, writing:

"This block made a lot of software engineers. I'm one of those."

3 Other stories about TUT students

In another story, Briefly News reported about a lecturer who was handing out marked exam papers and revealed that one student got 0%.

reported about a lecturer who was handing out marked exam papers and revealed that one student got 0%. One student headed online to show the laptops NSFAS students were given. Many online users found it to be a joke and laughed in the comments.

Last year, a determined Shoprite worker went from studying in a toilet cubicle to graduating from TUT. Her story inspired the nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News