A South African woman's TikTok video went viral after showing her studying in a Shoprite toilet cubicle

She then showed herself celebrating her graduation ceremony at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT)

Many social media users were touched by her determination to succeed despite the challenges of balancing work and studies

A woman shared her journey to graduating while working at Shoprite. Image: @mphouza01

Source: TikTok

A young South African woman determined to reach her academic goals moved many social media users after sharing an inspiring video.

Shoprite worker becomes TUT graduate

The footage posted on TikTok by @mphouza01 shows her studying in the toilet cubicle with her study notes during her shift at Shoprite. Then, the footage switches to show her at a graduation ceremony at the Tshwane University of Technology prepared to obtain her hard-earned qualification officially.

“The struggle real but keh God showed off,” @mphouza01 wrote in her caption.

SA salutes TUT graduate

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were touched by the woman’s determination to further her studies and finally graduate despite working a tiresome retail job.

RixongileTonia was touched by the woman’s journey:

“I have goosebumps everywhere congratulations sisi.”

Yentl-Lee shared her study and work struggles:

“I wrote a multiple choice exam in the toilet of Spar because couldn't take anymore days off. I salute you darling ❤.”

Mfazi_Wephepha said:

Congratulations TUT graduate very proud of you ♥️.”

Lee@❤️ replied:

“Aibo wena congratulations! I am so motivated, I work for a bakery tyhooo. I sneak during my exams and study on phone .”

Andzani nomiddlename Shabane said:

“What Congratulations stranger.”

Serurubele commented:

“Inja ye game.”

